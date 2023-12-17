West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) versus Medite Cancer Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:MDIT) Financial Comparison

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) and Medite Cancer Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:MDIT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Medite Cancer Diagnostics' top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 9.18 $585.90 million $7.41 48.34 Medite Cancer Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Medite Cancer Diagnostics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 19.11% 21.86% 16.40% Medite Cancer Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Medite Cancer Diagnostics' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for West Pharmaceutical Services and Medite Cancer Diagnostics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Medite Cancer Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus price target of $381.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Medite Cancer Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Medite Cancer Diagnostics on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Medite Cancer Diagnostics

Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning. It also provides M630, a freezing microtome; TST44, a robotic multi-staining system; COT 20, a linear staining system; and RCM 9000, ACS 720, and TWISTER robotic coverslippers. In addition, the company develops SoftKit device for the self-collection of a sample that can be evaluated to provide an assessment of the health of the entire female genital tract. It sells its products through direct sales and distributors in the United States, China, Europe, and North Africa. The company serves histology and cytology laboratories associated with hospitals or research institutions, and independent laboratories. Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida.

