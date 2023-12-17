Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 164.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

