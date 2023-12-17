Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 299,737 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 10.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $105,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 249,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.10. 18,248,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,379,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

