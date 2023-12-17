Wedmont Private Capital Has $46.46 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.09. 5,326,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.63 and a 200 day moving average of $405.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $435.36. The company has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

