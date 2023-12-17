WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 355 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

