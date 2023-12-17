WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,955 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 130,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $696.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

