WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 18,417 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

FBND opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

