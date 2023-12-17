WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 17,849 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

