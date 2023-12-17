WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $580,000. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

