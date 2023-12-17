WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $698.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

