WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $413.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.