WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,951 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 1.6% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

