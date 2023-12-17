Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 60,203 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,203 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.58. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

