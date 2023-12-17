WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC opened at $166.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.00. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.