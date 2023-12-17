WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,855,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $300.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.66 and its 200 day moving average is $269.54. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.