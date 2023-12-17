Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

