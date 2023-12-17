Verum Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $146.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.