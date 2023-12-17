Verum Partners LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

