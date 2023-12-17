Verum Partners LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
