Verum Partners LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

