Verum Partners LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $236.58. The company has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

