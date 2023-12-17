Verum Partners LLC Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

