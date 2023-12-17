Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.9% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 44,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $157.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

