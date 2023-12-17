Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.2% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.31. 4,298,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

