Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $433.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.73. The stock has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $435.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

