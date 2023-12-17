Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $435.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.87.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

