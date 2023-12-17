Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $435.36

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $435.36 and last traded at $433.85, with a volume of 2468497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $432.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.63 and its 200 day moving average is $405.73. The company has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.