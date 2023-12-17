Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Wells Financial Advisors INC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wells Financial Advisors INC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 8.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGSH opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.