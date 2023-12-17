Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

