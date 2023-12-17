Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $230.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

