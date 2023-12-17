Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s 6th Largest Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.91. 955,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $309.27.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

