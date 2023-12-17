Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Cut by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 586,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $70.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

