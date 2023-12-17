Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Cut by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,170,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VWO opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.