Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

