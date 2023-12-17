Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

