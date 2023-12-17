Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Mark Cutler Acquires 100,000 Shares

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Cutler purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($48,958.07).

Mark Cutler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Van Elle alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Mark Cutler bought 100,000 shares of Van Elle stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($48,958.07).

Van Elle Stock Performance

LON:VANL opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.47) on Friday. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.01 ($0.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.03 million, a P/E ratio of 937.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.