United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,738,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

