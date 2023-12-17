United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $162.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

