UBS Group Upgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

BASFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Basf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Basf from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Basf from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

