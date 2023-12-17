U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Increased by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.0% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,054,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 155.1% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,782 shares of company stock worth $1,225,236. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

