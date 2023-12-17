U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 537,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 65,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 553,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,782 shares of company stock worth $1,225,236. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

