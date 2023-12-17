Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.67.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,845,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 515,074 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 54,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.