TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 116,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.09. 5,326,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,224. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $435.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.