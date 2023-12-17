TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TNET. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $323,148.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,799,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $323,148.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,799,840.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,456. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,758,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in TriNet Group by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 400,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TriNet Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 369,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

