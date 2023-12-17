Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

TRMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tremor International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

TRMR opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $338.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $80.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tremor International by 86.7% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 235,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tremor International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

