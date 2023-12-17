Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 635 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $300.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $301.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.25.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

