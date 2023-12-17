Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 321.6% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 104,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 79,443 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,911.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 96,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 686.8% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.