Towerpoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

