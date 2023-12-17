The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

