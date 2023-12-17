The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $102.08

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.08 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.26). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.29), with a volume of 500,110 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GYM

The Gym Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at The Gym Group

The firm has a market cap of £183.34 million, a PE ratio of -855.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.17.

In other news, insider Ann-marie Murphy sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £2,393.70 ($3,004.90). Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Gym Group

(Get Free Report)

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.