The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lifted by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,054 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

